Akshay Kumar is not just the star of the shining Khiladi on the silver screen, but a real-life cupid who makes fairy tales come true. At least that’s the case with his Housefull 2 co-star Asin. The Ready actress left show business after marrying Akshay’s friend and tech CEO Rahul Sharma. Last year, there were rumors of a separation between Rahul and Asin, but they were squashed. Now, Rahul’s dear friend and Jolly LLB 3 Actor is giving a glimpse into Asin & Rahul’s blissful married life and what Asin’s life with her daughter is like.

Actor Asin was first introduced to friend and businessman Rahul Sharma by Akshay Kumar, who played Cupid. Rahul later disclosed in a recent interview that Akshay had kept a plane on standby when Asin was going to give birth. Asin and Rahul welcomed their daughter Arin in 2017. Rahul explained that Akshay kept in touch with him throughout the day and was very excited about this new chapter in Rahul’s life.

In a new interview with Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, Akshay Kumar got emotional after seeing a video message from Rahul. Shikhar showed Akshay a video message that Rahul had shared, and after seeing it, Akshay became very emotional. In the video, Rahul said, “When my daughter was about to be born, he kept calling me and telling me when it happened. I said, ‘Yes, of course.’ When she was born, he was the first person I called and said, ‘Brother, good news,’ and he said, ‘Fantastic.’”

He recalled how, when Rahul was at a crossroads approximately ten to fifteen years ago, Akshay gave him the strength to go on, expressed his support for Rahul, and said, “He has stayed true to his word.” Additionally, Akshay spoke very well of Rahul, saying he is a wonderful and upbeat man. He has a deep love for both his wife, Asin, and their daughter. Kumar said, “He is madly in love with his wife, his child. It’s like he treats her like a goddess. We share a deep friendship. Sometimes we don’t speak for 2-3 weeks, but then we start from the same place again”.

Have a woman in your life – because in their strength lies yours. Thank you for being mine. #HappyWomensDay today and everyday. pic.twitter.com/PRPD9hVhFd — Rahul Sharma (@rahulsharma) March 8, 2017

Akshay’s insider update works like a permanent tape on the rumors of separation circulating last year about Asin and Rahul Sharma’s divorce.

In the interview with Shikhar, Akshay opened up about many personal things from his life, especially his journey. On the work front, Akshay has many big releases like Khel Khel Mein, Jolly LLB 3, Sarfira, & Welcome To The Jungle.

