Anushka Sharma is among Bollywood’s best actresses and has entertained the audience for nearly 15 years. The actress has proved her acting mettle and explored various genres, including romance, drama, comedy, sports, action, thriller and even horror. For her performances, the actress has received various awards. However, losing an award to Asin made her so jealous that she once ended up calling the latter “a sin.”

Anushka made her debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan with Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi. The actress’ casting was kept a secret by YRF, and despite starring a newcomer, the movie came out to be a box office hit.

Anushka Sharma’s performance in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi was the talk of the town when the movie was released on December 12, 2008. Despite her stunning acting skills, the talk changed to Asin’s Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan in Ghajini, which hit the theatres on December 25, 2008. The buzz around the Aamir Khan-starrer was so high that Asin ended up winning the Filmfare Award for Best Debut, leaving the Zero actress so upset that she often talked about it.

Anushka Sharma once appeared on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan with Ranveer Singh. During the rapid fire segment of the show, KJo asked the actress, “You woke up one morning realising you are Ranveer Singh, what would you do?” To this, Anushka, being brutally honest, said, “I would pack all the debut trophies that he has won and send to Anushka Sharma because nobody gave her any when her first film came.” For the unversed, Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut opposite Anushka with Band Baaja Baaraat.

Karan Johar further asked Anushka, “who won it?” to which she said, “A sin [Asin].” Apart from Anushka and Asin, Adah Sharma, Mugdha Godse, Prachi Desai and Sonal Chauhan were nominated for the award. This is not the first time that Anushka Sharma expressed her disappointment as she had often revealed she “cried like a baby” after losing it to the Ready actress.

What are your thoughts on Anushka’s reaction? Let us know in the space below.

