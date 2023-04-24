Here’s a shocking update coming from the sets Hera Pheri 4. If the latest reports are anything to go by, director Farhad Samji, who was brought on after a huge drama on board, is likely to be replaced. Yes, you heard that right! The third instalment, which has been titled Hera Pheri 4, has often been in the news owing to its director. Earlier, it was reported that Farhad Samji had replaced Anees Bazmee as the director of the third part.

The film will see the iconic trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal reuniting once again. For past some time, amid all the fanfare around the film, fans have been demanding the removal of Farhad Samji from the comedy film. It all started when his web series, Pop Kaun, dropped on Disney+ Hotstar, and it received poor reviews.

Now it looks like the makers are finally paying heed to the fans’ request and are having second thoughts on having Farhad Samji as Hera Pheri 4’s director. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, amid fans’ requests and the underwhelming response to Salman Khan’s latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the makers are likely to drop Samji from the director’s post. A source close to the development revealed to the portal, “There’s too much negativity surrounding Farhad Samji. We have never seen such hate for a director in our lives. There have been Twitter trends to remove him and the makers feel it’s not completely unjustified.”

A source further revealed, “Farhad also wrote and directed Salman Khan’s latest release, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film hasn’t met with a unanimously positive response though the weekend collections have turned out to be respectable. But doubts have been raised about whether he’ll be able to do justice to a film that people are dying to watch. Moreover, Pop Kaun was slammed by one and all, while his last directorial, Bachchhan Paandey (2022), wasn’t appreciated. The distributors and studios who want to tie up with Hera Pheri 4 have also made their apprehensions clear about Farhad.” Adding, “No decision has been taken, but the makers are contemplating whether or not to have Farhad Samji on board. A decision will be taken in a few weeks.”

Well, as of now, there’s no official confirmation on the same!

