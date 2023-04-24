Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his estranged wife, Aaliya, have been making headlines for a while now. Their personal dispute became public after his wife shared her side of the story on social media platforms. In a recent interview, Aaliya opened up about publicly sharing her problems and how she decided to do this after her career was affected by all of this and she wasn’t allowed to work. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Nawaz is one of the most established actors in Bollywood and enjoys a massive fan following among fans. The actor has over 9 million followers on Instagram and often gives a sneak peek into his life. Now talking about his troubled marriage with his estranged wife, Aaliya, the couple tied the knot almost a decade ago and share two kids together named Shora and Yaani.

In a recent interview with News18, Aalia opened up on choosing social media platforms to talk about her troubled marriage with actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said, “I had to talk about these things in public because I was suffering a lot. I felt like I would suffocate if I didn’t. The decision taken by the court finally makes me feel I’m at peace. Only I know what I went through mentally. One can imagine the kind of misery a person is in if they talk about their private matters in public. I still think that I shouldn’t have spoken about these things in public. But when you’re in deep trouble, you’ve to resort to a public forum because you’ve no one to listen to you…When you’ve no one listening to you, you’ve to fight.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife added, “I took to a public platform because I wanted the media to understand what I was going through. I was going through some really deep difficulties and I wasn’t being able to tell anyone about it. I’ve been going through it for the past 12 years. My career was getting affected. I wasn’t allowed to work. They didn’t allow my career to further and wanted to hold me back.”

