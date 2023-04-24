Akshay Kumar’s Hera Pheri 4 was recently back on track but now the film seems to land in even more trouble and things don’t look good for the Feroz Nadiadwala film. Recently, T-series slapped a notice for owning the musical rights of the film solely. Now, Eros has also sent a legal notice to the producer regarding IP rights.

A public notice has been issued which clearly states that Eros made a 130 crore deal with Feroz Nadiadwala for the rights of his film Hera Pheri 3, Welcome Back, and Awara Paagal Deewana 2. The intellectual property rights of these three films lie with Eros.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This means that Eros solely and exclusively holds the internet rights of the film all over the world, including India. This might come as more trouble for the Hera Pheri 4. Scroll down to read the details of the notice.

As per a report by Etimes, Eros had bought the rights of ‘Welcome Back’ and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ for a whopping 130 crores. The deal was made in the year 2015. The notice further said that ‘Hera Pheri 3’ can’t be released in any part of the world without their consent. This is also applicable to ‘Awara Paagal Deewana 2’.

It was in the year 2015 when Hera Pheri 3 was announced with Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal. The film was being helmed by the late director Neeraj Vora then. However, it never took off.

Hera Pheri 3 was recently announced, and it was later changed to Hera Pheri 4 as the clapboard of the film read in a viral picture from the sets. Now the public notice by Eros says, “Firoz Nadiadwala will have to give 60 crores to Eros in order to get back the rights.”

Seems like a long road ahead for the franchise film as Eros holds all the intellectual property rights of the film, as well as the rights to the title, digital rights, and music rights on a ‘sole and exclusive basis’.

The comedy franchise released its super hit first part in 2000 starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty & Tabu. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film had a massive fan following. Hope fans get to see the fourth instalment soon.

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kangana Ranaut “Won’t Get Slapped By The Man & Walk Away; She’s Not A Cliche Heroine Who’ll Dance In A Couple Of Movies”, Says R Madhavan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News