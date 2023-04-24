Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera, who got famous by escorting and being in charge of Bhaijaan’s security, is arguably one of the most famous celebrity bodyguards. Gurmeet Singh Jolly, aka Shera, has been responsible for security for around 26 years. However, Salman is not the only actor he is associated with. In the past, Shera has been a bodyguard for Hollywood celebrities who are currently one of the most talked about people on the internet.

Justin Bieber and Keanu Reeves are in the news but for very separate reasons. As the actor is in the headlines for his action blockbuster hit, John Wick: Chapter 4, the pop icon singer is having feuds in his personal life. However, many would be amazed to know Shera’s connection with these Hollywood celebrities.

According to a report by Bollywoodmdb, Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera, met Keanu Reeves in 1995. He had the meeting through Sohail Khan, and Shera was made responsible for the Superstar’s security when the actor had to embark on a worldwide tour. “I met Salman Khan when Keanu Reeves, the Hollywood hero, came to India. Speed had released, and Matrix was about to release. I did my first show with Salman in Chandigarh, and we’ve been together ever since,” said Shera.

Back in 2017, Justin Bieber made his way to India for his maiden concert, which received heavy trolling from the social media. However, Salman Khan’s bodyguard Shera braced him to head the security operations for the pop icon singer. The famed bodyguard played an integral role in overseeing safety detail and conducted a recce at the stadium to ensure all security-related matters were in place before the singing sensation performed into the city.

Interestingly, Salman Khan also took Shera for a cameo in his movie, Bodyguard. Not to forget, the Bhaijaan has treated fans with his outing in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and fans are really showering love for the same.

