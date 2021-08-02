Advertisement

He is known as one of the fittest actors of Bollywood today, an action star who does all his stunts with much ease. After Salman Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana, Tiger Shroff is all set to be the next guest on Arbaaz Khan’s celeb talk show ‘Quick Heal Pinch by Arbaaz Khan’.

In the new promo released, Tiger can be seen answering all his trolls and negative comments with a constant smile on his face. Tiger spoke about how people trolled and criticized him before the release of his first film itself, passing comments like he didn’t look like an actor or Jackie Shroff’s son. Tiger then said how after this he chose a different path for himself and played to his strengths.

Tiger feels people only troll or bullies you because you’ve made that impact on everyone. Tiger further added how as long as he is number one in the hearts of his fans that is what matters the most to him.

One troll said, “Aapke paas sab kuch hai, bas daadi nahi hai (You have everything, except a beard),” to which Tiger pointed at his bearded face, and said, “Yeh kya hai bhai (What’s this, then)’?”

“If you’re being trolled or bullied, it’s only because you’ve made an impact. Whatever I am today, it’s because of the audiences… As long I’m number one in your heart, that’s what matters to me,” he said. He was also asked if he is a virgin, to which replied, “Like Salman bhai, I am a virgin.” Tiger was making a reference to the now-infamous comment Salman made in an appearance on Koffee with Karan.

Watch the episode promo here:



