Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Teases "Who Is Vikramaditya?" Ahead Of His Character Revelation

Pan India star Prabhas’ return to the romantic genre has been the most awaited event. The actor is set to return to the genre after a decade with his role of Vikramaditya in Radhe Shyam. Recently Pooja Hegde’s special poster was launched on her birthday and now ahead of the Darling star’s birthday, a special poster has been unveiled and it makes us question ‘who exactly is Vikramaditya?’

Taking to the social media, the actor shared “Who is Vikramaditya? Meet him on 23rd. Enjoy the #radheshyam teaser in English with subtitles in different languages.”

In the poster, Prabhas can be seen in midst of thinking something. The poster is a close-up image of the actor which gives us a clear look at him and the actor looks as sharp as ever even in this worrisome pose of his as the fans are yet again full of praise for the actor. The fans have made their feelings known as a lot of them have put up tons of positive comments.

The excitement for Radhe Shyam has been surreal. With every poster unveiling the fans have made sure to showcase their feelings. The fans have anticipated every asset release of the film and have welcomed it with open arms.

The special Vikramaditya character teaser is set to release on 23rd October which also happens to be Prabhas’ birthday. The teaser will have dialogues in English with subtitles in different languages. The film brings together the pair of the Saaho actor and Pooja Hegde, both of them look so good together and the fans have been waiting to watch them together onscreen for quite some time now.

The film will hit the screens on January 14th, 2022. Radhe Shyam will be a multi-lingual film and is helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. It is produced by UV Creations. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

