Urfi Javed, who became a household after her stint in the Bigg Boss OTT house, is a no filter lady. The actress is trolled time and time again on account of her fashion sense, statements and more. Given this, during a recent exclusive conversation, we asked her about her relationship with these online critics.

While talking to Koimoi about her relationship with trolls, Urfi also spoke about what’s her general perception of these online haters as well as how they behave if they come across a star in real life. Interested to know all she had to say? Well, scroll down and have a read.

When asked about her views on netizens trolling her, Urfi Javed said, “It’s a mutual relationship that we share and it’s going great. I have a great relationship with trollers to be very honest. I’ll keep giving them stuff to troll and they keep trolling me in return. So it’s mutual.”

On being probed whether she prefers the trolls as it helps stay in the news, Urfi Javed said, “No. To be very honest, I don’t think that way. That if I wear this it’s going to give me limelight or whatever. I just wear whatever I feel like. I don’t know ki kis baat pe kya tamasha ban jayega ya kya hoga, muje nahi pata hai.” She added, “Even when it comes to speaking I’m very candid, I have zero filters. I don’t think before speaking, that could be a bad thing but it’s just who I am. I don’t think anything before wearing anything, doing anything, speaking anything, that’s who I am.”

Sharing her general perception on trolls, Javed said, “I feel bad for them to be very honest. Imagine having such a sad life that you are picking someone for no reason, that to on social media. You have to be really sad for that.” Continuing further, she said, “I know one thing, people can troll Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan’s son, but once they come in front of them, they can’t troll anyone on front of them.”

Urfi Javed continued, “Shah Rukh Khan ke samney haat hi badaenge. Woh unse autograph bhi mangenge, selfie hi mangenge. Usse koi troll nahi karega. So if we keep hearing about the trolls we are not going to reach that level where we actually have to go.” Seconding that troll only have the guts to speak from behind the screen and not to someone’s face, the actress added, “Samne aake koi bola hai muje? Thappad hi thappad, chittar hi chittar lagaungi mati.”

Check out her video here:

