1. M*A*S*H

“Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen,” the *M*A*S*H* conclusion showcased precisely why it was epic. It wasn’t just a mere farewell—nope. It was a legitimate TV movie that brought this American sitcom to an ending that hit home. The ‘83 finale attracted about 106 million viewers. Without a shadow’s doubt, viewers loved the humor, drama, and passion, making it one of the most-watched TV shows ever.

2. Cheers

“One for the Road” by Cheers was the perfect comedic ending to the match. Not only did this three-part spectacular conclude the series, but it also felt like saying farewell to long-time companions. It almost felt like we were leaving the bar for the last time with the crew. The scene was heartfelt; the send-off was unforgettable. When it was broadcasted in ‘93, it drew in 93M viewers, making it an important TV event and one of the fan-favorite TV finales. A poignant nod to Coach and Sam Malone’s well-known “Cheers is closed” declaration gave the beloved bar’s tale a fitting conclusion.

3. The Fugitive

The Fugitive was a mega-hit, drawing approx—78 million viewers. When there weren’t many TV alternatives, everyone was enthralled with Dr. Kimble’s valiant search for the man with one arm. Producer Leonard Goldberg had his doubts at first, but the finale turned out to be a huge event that shocked executives with its grand finish. The Fugitive proved that a timeless mystery can never really get old.

4. Seinfeld

Seinfeld concluded with a bang—or, depending on who you ask, more of a thud. 76.3 million people watched the 1998 finale, making it a big TV event. Rather than go for the traditional tearful farewell, Seinfeld boldly demonstrated how annoying Jerry, Elaine, Kramer, and George could be. A sitcom that thrived on its own distinct brand of cynicism found an appropriately irreverent conclusion in the gang’s legal woes and the procession of guest stars prepared to roast them. Love it or hate it, Seinfeld was anything from conventional.

5. Friends

When we watched our favorite Friends character say goodbye to us all, it attracted over 52.5 million people. The program had become a cultural symbol over 10 years, so this conclusion was perfect. Fans witnessed a range of emotions, including tears, emotional moments, and laughter, as the gang enjoyed their farewell walk around Central Perk. In order to make the series finale as unforgettable as the show itself, the episode went all out. This spectacular ending made it rank in the list of fan-favorite TV finales forever. Friends had a run that will be remembered for years to come.

6. Magnum, P.I.

Magnum, P.I. fans weren’t quite thrilled with the series finale’s original twist. With 50.7 million viewers, the finale, “Resolutions,” faced backlash after Thomas Sullivan Magnum IV took a fatal hit. Fans weren’t having it and demanded a re-do. The first ending had Magnum heading to Limbo, a less-than-sweet farewell. However, widespread uproar led to a happier ending: Magnum returns to the Navy, wrapping up loose ends and satisfying fans. Magnum, P.I. ended on a high note with a fan-approved finale.

7. The Cosby Show

The Cosby Show wrapped up with a finale that’s as layered as its history. “And So We Commence” aired during the 1992 Los Angeles riots, and Bill Cosby himself asked viewers to turn off the chaos and tune in to TV instead. With 44.4 million people heeding the call, the show’s final moments became a rare moment of unity amidst turmoil. However, the long-term legacy of the finale has been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Cosby. While the finale was a significant TV event, its impact has since been clouded by the drama off-screen. Even so, The Cosby Show remains a notable chapter in TV history.

8. All in the Family

All in the Family went out with a bang in its finale, pulling in 40.2 million viewers. Famous for its outspokenness, the series ended emotionally. Edith Bunker, the show’s moral anchor, hides a serious medical issue from her husband, Archie, leading to a poignant ending. This heartfelt farewell marked the end of an era but sparked a spin-off, Archie Bunker’s Place. As the Bunker family bid adieu, over 40 million fans tuned in to see the beloved characters navigate their final moments together, making it a fan-favorite TV finale. It’s a testament to how All in the Family combined bold storytelling with the enduring warmth of family bonds.

9. Family Ties

Family Ties wrapped up its seven-season run with a finale that drew 36.3 million viewers. The show, which had a knack for bittersweet farewells, gave fans a nostalgic send-off with the episode “Wrap Around the Clock,” filled with classic clips. In the actual series finale, Alex P. Keaton prepares to leave his family for the big city, creating a mix of excitement and heartfelt emotion. Elyse Keaton’s reluctance to let him go showcases the deep family bonds that define the show. The cast and crew took a final bow in front of a live audience, cementing Family Ties as a sitcom that balanced humor with genuine sentiment until the very end.

10. Home Improvement

Home Improvement signed off in 1999 with a bang, drawing 35.5 million viewers to its heartfelt finale. The eighth season’s wrap-up, known as “The Long and Winding Road,” was a nostalgic journey, blending behind-the-scenes drama and emotional moments. Tim and Al’s “Tool Time” was full of ups and downs, including Al’s personal loss and his upcoming marriage. The multi-part finale mixed “best of” clips with touching retrospectives, making it a memorable send-off. The final episode, “Backstage Pass,” gave fans a peek behind the curtain, celebrating the show’s legacy with the cast and crew. It was a fitting farewell to a series that had a knack for blending humor with real-life warmth.

