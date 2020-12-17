The year 2020 could be gloomy for some but certainly not for couples who are in love. Several celebs like Scarlett Johanson – Colin Jost, Kathy Griffin and longtime love Randy Bick, Emily Ann Roberts and Chris Sasser to name a few have got married this year. The latest couple who is about to make it to list is Keshia Knight Pulliam and Brad James.

The “Cosby Show” alum took to Instagram to announce their engagement in an elegant post shared on Thursday. Pulliam shared a picture of herself alongside her fiance James and her 3-year-old daughter, Ella Grace. The picture seemed to have taken at the couple’s engagement party.

Sharing the picture, Keshia Knight Pulliam wrote, “I said Yes!! ❤️💍 I LOVE YOU @mrbradjames!!! This is my favourite photo from our magical engagement dinner. My desire is a lifetime and beyond filled with love & family. My heart is so filled with joy!! So excited to continue to choose each other & our family every day.”

She further added in her post, “Thank you for helping us share the good news @people & thank you to everyone who made this day possible.” Before concluding her announcement, she made a gentle reminder of civic duty regarding Georgia’s upcoming senate run-off election: “Now make sure you go VOTE GA!!!!!”

Take a look at the picture below:

Meanwhile, a report published by People claims that Brad James had earlier this month proposed to Keshia Knight Pulliam with a diamond eternity band custom-made by Aydin Jewelers. Aa small celebration was held, following their engagement, that was described as “magical, intimate, COVID compliant evening filled with love”. The event was reportedly planned by Scoobie West.

Both actors had met on the sets of Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. Soon the cupid struck the arrow on both actors. During an interview with 9Mag TV, Pulliam said, “Honestly we just hit it off. “We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.”

