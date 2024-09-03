When John Cena took the stage to accept the Best Costume Design award, he created quite a stir. The prank started when host Jimmy Kimmel hinted at a rerun of the notorious Oscars streaker incident from 1974. “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?” was Kimmel’s lighthearted joke that prepared the audience for Cena’s unexpected arrival. To everyone’s surprise, Cena appeared from behind the curtains just as the audience began believing it was all a joke.

“I had second thoughts,” John Cena declared, “I don’t want to do the streaker bit,” much to Kimmel’s dismay. The former WWE star, though, wasn’t done yet. Cena didn’t give up on the joke; on the contrary, he embraced it, giving the award while carefully hiding his posterior with an envelope and dressing in a golden toga that resembled a curtain.

Social media went berserk as admirers praised Cena’s audacious decision. “Bro, I was unable to.” One user of X (previously Twitter) tweeted, “I was laughing so hard.” Others laughed and joked about Cena’s audacious behavior. However, not everybody was won over. Some viewers thought the stunt was disgusting and questioned whether it was appropriate to make such a joke on a formal occasion. Ultimately, Cena’s unplanned moment proved a noteworthy, albeit contentious, high evening point. Regardless of how you felt about it, there’s no doubt that John Cena’s Oscars performance will be the talk of the town.

John Cena Calls Filming S*x Scenes ‘The Worst’—But His Oscars Stunt Takes the Cake

Despite shocking the Oscars with his audaciously nude stunt earlier this year, John Cena has a grievance about the way s*x scenes are filmed. Cena, 47, acknowledged that s*x scenes are “the worst” aspect of acting in an open discussion on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay show. Pointing to the staff and catering sets on set, he remarked, “There’s a whole fucking world back here.” Performing a funny s*x scene with terrible stunts and cringe-worthy lines was Cena’s assignment during the filming of Trainwreck with Amy Schumer. It’s not intimate in any way, he said.

John Cena didn’t hesitate to answer, “The Oscars,” when asked which of his s*x scenes or his Oscars prank he preferred. He said, “I’m gonna go out there, with my balls in the wind…,” describing the experience of giving a practically nude presentation in front of Hollywood’s elite as both humorous and nerve-racking. Is that amusing? It appears that Cena’s Oscars moment is difficult to top!

