Tom Cruise is a global star with some blockbuster movies at the box office, but the actor failed to win an Oscar in his career over three decades. But not anymore! He has teamed up with this four-time Oscar-winning director, and it seems he is determined to bring that golden statuette home. Keep scrolling to know more.

Cruise faced a hiccup at the box office after his Mission: Impossible—Dead Reckoning Part One, aka Mission: Impossible 7, was released when Oppenheimer and Barbie came out last year. Meanwhile, his Mission: Impossible 8 reportedly exceeds the production budget and has allegedly ballooned over $300 million. The actor has worked with some of the biggest directors in Hollywood and will now work with this Oscar-winning director with an ensemble cast.

According to Deadline’s report, the Mission: Impossible 7 star is set to appear in a film starring the Oscar-nominated Anatomy of a Fall actress Sandra Huller, Emmy winner John Goodman, Michael Stuhlbarg, Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons and Talk to Me actress Sophie Wilde. Tom Cruise will probably headline the untitled project. For the unversed, as per IMDb, Tom was nominated for the Oscars four times but did not win. You might be wondering who this Oscar-winning director is. Then, scroll further to learn his name.

Four-time Oscar winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu directed The Revenant and broke Leonardo DiCaprio‘s no Oscar curse. Alejandro G. Iñárritu has four Academy Awards to his credit – Best Achievement in Directing for The Revenant, Best Motion Picture of the Year for Birdman [shared it with John Lesher and James W Skotchdopole], Best Achievement in Director for Birdman again, and Special Achievement Award for his Virtual Reality achievement in “Carne y Arena.” Iñárritu is all set to work with Tom Cruise, and in a previous report, the media house shared that Cruise will also be producing the film.

The director wrote the script in 2023, along with Sabina Berman, Alexander Dinelaris, and Nicolas Giacobone. The film will reportedly center around the most powerful man in the world, who is set off on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity’s savior before a disaster unleashed by him devastates everything.

Nothing else has been disclosed about this Tom Cruise-starrer movie by Alejandro G. Iñárritu. For more updates on it, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Blessed With A Baby Boy, Who’s Already A Millionaire Born To Inherit Their Parents’ $300 Million+ Fortune! A Look At Their Combined Net Worth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News