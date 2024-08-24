Alien: Romulus is doing exceptionally well at the Chinese box office. The sci-fi installment in the Alien franchise is holding its ground firmly in China despite facing six local films on the Mainland. The movie is also doing well in the United States, pushing Deadpool & Wolverine from the top spot in its debut week and now surpassing its collections in China. The film has surpassed James Cameron’s Avatar 2 and Jurassic World: Dominion. However, it stayed below Godzilla vs Kong’s numbers on the second Friday. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It has reportedly also beaten Deadpool & Wolverine’s numbers in seven days. The Marvel movie had a bleak run in China and only began with a gloomy start. Meanwhile, Godzilla vs Kong was released in 2021 by Adam Wingard and is the fourth film in the MonsterVerse franchise. Despite the pandemic, the movie became the eighth-highest-grossing film of 2021. It was also a streaming hit and Max’s most successful launch title.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, in China, Alien: Romulus is still ruling at #1 after scoring a strong $5.7 million on its second Friday. The eighth installment in the Alien franchise registered the second-biggest second Friday post-COVID for a Hollywood film. Godzilla vs. Kong is at #1 with its impressive $7.8 million collection on the second Friday, but it has surpassed Avatar 2 by 96.55%.

The report stated that Alien: Romulus has beaten James Cameron helmed Avatar 2’s $2.9 million collection on the second Friday. It has also scored above GOTG Vol 3‘s $4 million, Jurassic World: Dominion‘s $4.8 million, and Fast & Furious 9’s $5.5 million. The sci-fi horror flick played over 86K screenings and faced a dip of only 1.7% from its opening day.

Alien: Romulus has beaten Deadpool & Wolverine and Soul’s local runs, reaching a $59.4 million cume at the Chinese box office in just seven days. The movie has collected $1.1 million in pre-sales for today, its second Saturday, and is playing in 77K screenings. Fede Alvarez’s sci-fi flick aims to earn $19 million—$24 million this second weekend, a drop of -26% to -8%. It will reportedly enter Hollywood’s top 10 highest-grossing films in China post-COVID after tomorrow.

Alien: Romulus, starring Cailee Spaeny, has collected $124.5 million at the worldwide box office since its release in theatres on August 16.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

