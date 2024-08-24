The 2009 dark fantasy horror film Coraline has returned to the theatres, and with the re-release, the movie has achieved a significant milestone at the North American box office. It is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary. The feature is considered one of the greatest animated films of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It was written and directed by Henry Selick. The animated feature was based on a novel by Neil Gaiman of the same name. The stop-motion animation featured a unique concept of the color palette, where the real world was muted, and the Other World was more colorful and vibrant. The voice cast included Dakota Fanning, Teri Hatcher, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French, Keith David, John Hodgman, Robert Bailey Jr., and Ian McShane.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s latest box office report revealed that Coraline scored the highest-grossing second Thursday for a re-release in a decade in the United States. This helped the film hit a $18.9 million cume in eight days, pushing it to cross the $100 million mark. The movie from Laika Studios was re-released in over 1535 theatres across North America.

The report mentioned that Coraline earned a strong $1.3 million on its second Thursday. While the re-release cume reached $18.9 million, the lifetime run of the movie at the North American box office has reached $101.8 million. The re-release has also enabled the film to surpass the $150 million threshold globally. The movie’s global total has reached $152.8 million after the re-release. It has been a successful affair!

More about Coraline –

The film’s synopsis states, “While exploring her new home, a girl named Coraline discovers a secret door, behind which lies an alternate world that closely mirrors her own but, in many ways, is better. She rejoices in her discovery until Other Mother and the rest of her parallel family try to keep her there forever. Coraline must use all her resources and bravery to return to her family and life.”

According to The Numbers, Coraline was made on an estimated budget of $60 million and collected $16.85 million on its debut weekend in 2009.

