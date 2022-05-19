Actress Dakota Fanning wears a necklace with her dead dog’s hair and she said it lets her “have her with me” on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The 28-year-old actress told host Kelly Clarkson and fellow guest Michelle Pfeiffer her ‘The First Lady’ co-star: “So I have her with me.”

Dakota Fanning also said: “She actually passed away. My first and only dog, her name was Lewellen,” she said before picking up one of her pendant necklaces, and showing to the pair, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Dakota Fanning added: “And this is a little bit of her hair in my necklace.”

In response, the 40-year-old talk show labelled the sartorial decision as “both creepy and beautiful,” a conclusion that the ‘New Moon’ star agreed with, replying “I know”.

The ‘Breakaway’ singer said she was a fan of the jewellery.

She exclaimed: “You’re a walking shrine. I love it. It’s love!”

Clarkson confessed she understood the pain and other “people don’t get it” when it comes to the heartache of losing a pet.

She said: “People don’t get it! I have kids too, and I’m telling you, [the pets] are like a part of my family. When one of my dogs died, I thought I was going to die myself.”

Michelle said that she “was actually due” to get another puppy as all the dogs she had all “passed away” but that she had a cute kitty.

The 64-year-old actress told Clarkson: “I used to have a lot of dogs, and then one by one, they kind of, you know, passed away, so I don’t have any dogs at the moment, but I do have a cat, Bella. She’s a very special cat.”

