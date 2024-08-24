Blink Twice Box Office (North America): Zoë Kravitz’s Directorial Debut Rakes In Just Above $800K In Previews Despite Positive Reviews

The blockbuster summer is at an end, judging by the preview collections for Blink Twice, the new entry directed by Zoe Kravitz and starring Channing Tatum. The film appears to be struggling at the North American (US and Canada) box office.

The psychological thriller Blink Twice, co-written and directed by Zoë Kravitz, stars Naomi Ackie as Frida, a cocktail waitress who meets billionaire Slater King (Channing Tatum) while working at a gala for his company. Frida then charms her way into a lavish vacation at Slater’s private island. While vacationing with Slater and his posse, things turn awry. Frida starts noticing a string of bizarre incidents with a sinister undercurrent that jeopardises her life.

The film debuted with a certified fresh 79% score on review aggregators, with several critics praising Kravitz’s “bold and memorable debut.” The review in Atlantic read, “Blink Twice feels like a cathartic exercise, a sharp and exciting debut with a strong emotional point of view. If only it didn’t flinch.”

The Toronto star echoed the statement, “Blink Twice is the bold feature directorial debut of Zoë Kravitz, who recently played Catwoman in The Batman. Her film has a similar feline guile to it: appealing on the surface but with claws hidden, ready to strike.”

Despite garnering decent reviews, Blink Twice managed to rake in under $1 million at Thursday night previews. Per Variety, Blink Twice made $820K on Thursday. The film, with a budget of $20 million, is projected to earn $8M over the opening weekend.

Blink Twice is not expected to land in the top three films at the box office this weekend. Alien Romulus, It Ends With US, Deadpool, and Wolverine will retain their spots.

Blink Twice is playing in theaters across North America.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

