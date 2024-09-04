Miley Cyrus rose to fame at the young age of 13 after her breakout role in Hannah Montana. The daughter of famous country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, she appeared in her dad’s TV series Doc and the film Big Fish before earning her iconic role. But even that wasn’t her first job. The Flowers singer once worked as a bra collector at her dad’s concerts.

Back in the day, Billy Ray Cyrus was a huge success, and female fans used to throw bras and panties on the stage. And Cyrus was the designated collector of those bras and panties for which she was paid $10. In a throwback interview with Rolling Stone, Cyrus shared that she was tasked to collect the bras and panties thrown on the stage. She said, “I’d really get a big one and be like, ‘Dad! I found your biggest fan!”

Meanwhile, the Achy Breaky Heart performer once shared that the show that gave his daughter fame also “destroyed” his family. He told GQ, “Oh, it’s huge—it destroyed my family. I’ll tell you right now—the damn show destroyed my family. And I sit there and go, ‘Yeah, you know what? Some gave all.'”

He continued, “It is my motto, and guess what? I have to eat that one. I some-gave-all’d it all right. I some-gave-all’d it while everybody else was going to the bank. It’s all sad.” He was also asked if he wished that he didn’t do the Disney series, and he expressed that he’d take it back in a second.

Billy Ray Cyrus also explained the challenges of watching his daughter navigate the pressures of fame during her teenage years. He expressed his wish that his family could have remained safe, happy, and normal, adding that the turmoil surrounding Miley’s rise to stardom was difficult for him to witness. The singer also acknowledged that he made mistakes as a teenager, but he finds it harder to watch Miley go through similar experiences. He also revealed his worries regarding the fact that Miley may prioritize her financial success over her well-being and safety, which adds to his concerns as a father.

