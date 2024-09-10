Twisters keep twisting at the cinemas and bring in winning numbers weeks after release. Despite being available on digital, the movie is progressing towards a significant milestone. As per the North American box office numbers, Glen Powell’s movie is the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024. Keep scrolling for the latest box office report.

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ movie had a production budget of $155 million, as per The Numbers, and has collected over two times the cost. The film’s domestic performance is far better than its international collections. The critics and the audience loved the movie, which was certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on the audience rating, it received 75% on the Tomatometer and 91% on the Popcormeter.

The 2024 American disaster movie was directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who is best known for the 2020 drama Minari. Twisters, starring Glen Powell, had an outstanding debut opening at the US box office, collecting a staggering $81.25 million. The movie faced tough competition from Deadpool and Wolverine, which was released a week after it came out. There were several other releases, too, but the film is still running in the theatres, and the latest collections have come in from 2252 locations across North America.

According to BoxOfficeReport.com, Twisters collected $564K on Friday and $1.074 million on Saturday, a spike of 90.4% from Friday. The movie faced a dip of 63.2% from last week. On Sunday, Glen Powell‘s movie grossed $519K, taking the weekend total to $2.16 million. Twisters is being shown in 2252 locations. It has reached a $264.51 million cume in the United States.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, Twisters collected $102.40 million. Adding the domestic cume of $264.51 million to the overseas collections reached a global cume of $366.91 million. The film featured Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane in the supporting cast, in addition to Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones.

Twisters premiered at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London in early July and was released internationally by Warner Bros Pictures. Glen Powell starrer movie was released in the United States on July 19.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

