Social media is gradually turning into a toxic place, especially for celebrities. Time and again, we have seen actors deactivating their account because of unnecessary hate that mentally affects them. Jasmin Bhasin has become the latest target for being a Hindu and wearing a burqa in Abu Dhabi. Not just that, critics are dragging her boyfriend Aly Goni and blaming him for allegedly transforming her. Scroll below for more details!

As fans would know, Jasmin is enjoying a vacation in the UAE. From desert safari, luxurious stays to mosque visits, she’s been sharing all the updates with her fans via her Instagram handle. But her clothes at the mosque have stirred a huge controversy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jasmin Bhasin could be seen wearing a teal green burqa as she flaunted her gorgeous visit at the sacred place. She pulled off a super fancy look despite covering herself from head to toe with the help of accessories. She carried a luxury bag, wore a silver watch and huge pair of sunglasses gave it the sophisticated touch. While she beautifully showcased another side of hers, netizens felt otherwise.

The comment section was bombarded with insensitive remarks on Love Jihad, religion conversion and much more as netizens began blaming her Muslim boyfriend, Aly Goni, for her look. It is unfortunate as many did not realise visiting a mosque also required a specific dress code, and her look had nothing to do with her better half.

A user wrote, “Akhir Aly goni tumko hijab phna hi diya ….tum bhi ab ab aane wale samay me humme fridge me hi milogi bahen”

Another commented, “Love jihad se bache”

“Khabi Aly ko lakar gayi the Guru Dwara nahi na?lakin tum to masjid ja rahi ho uss ka sath wow mere pass koi sabt nahi ha @jasminbhasin2806 please Aly sa dur raho Mai tume asa nahi dek sakta Muja tumhari bohot fikar ha,” a user wrote.

Another wrote, “Mandir jaa k bhi dekh le Paradise”

“Laga diya na kalank,” another comment read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Entertainment updates!

Must Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants’ Salaries Revealed! Anjali Arora & Awez Darbar To Be Paid 15 Lakhs/Week Becoming The Highest Paid Contestants? [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News