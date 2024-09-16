Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, continues to enjoy its glorious run even after spending a month in theatres. Due to a lack of major Bollywood releases, the film has been dominating ticket windows with impressive footfalls. In the latest development, it has crossed 820 crores at the worldwide box office and has moved closer to Aamir Khan’s PK. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Historic success across the globe

The phenomenal success of the Stree sequel is truly a subject of thesis for the filmmakers as, despite having no big stars, it has worked solely on the basis of hype and content. In the past, we have seen mostly action or larger-than-life films doing such kind huge business. So, it’s commendable that the Stree sequel has opened floodgates for horror-comedy films.

In the horror-comedy genre, Stree 2 is already the highest-grossing Indian film globally. Also, it’s the highest-grossing women-centric film ever in India.

Stree 2 at the worldwide box office

Stree 2 lost considerable shows due to The Buckingham Murders and the re-release of Tumbbad. Still, it raked in fantastic numbers during the fifth weekend. At the end of 32 days, it amassed 580.18 crores net at the Indian box office, which equals a gross collection of 684.61 crores. In overseas, it picked up massively, with collection coming in mostly from North America. Adding weekend estimates, the film stands at 136.45 crores gross internationally. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office tally stands at 821.06 crores gross.

Set to surpass Aamir Khan’s PK

With 821.06 crores in the kitty, Stree 2 is inches away from surpassing PK (831.50 crores). PK is currently the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film globally, and its position will be toppled in the next few days.

