Yesterday, on day 14, The Greatest Of All Time, aka The GOAT, witnessed its first brutal drop. Currently running in its second week, the magnum opus enjoyed the additional benefit of the Eid-E-Milad holiday after the second weekend, but since the holiday was over, it saw a major decline. Still, it has managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Kamal Haasan’s highest-grossing film, Vikram, at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The Venkat Prabhu directorial received mixed reviews, but it still managed to enter the 400 crore club globally solely due to Thalapathy Vijay‘s stardom. It’s true that Vijay’s strong regions, like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, have performed miserably, but that hasn’t stopped the magnum opus from reaching heights. Now, in the latest development, the film has emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film of all time.

In India, The GOAT saw a big drop of 64.28%, earning just 2.50 crores after making 7 crores on Tuesday. Including this, the Indian box office collection stands at 234.05 crores net, which equals 276.17 crores gross. In overseas, it has amassed 151 crores gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at a whopping 427.17 crores gross after 14 days.

Worldwide box office breakdown of The Greatest Of All Time:

India net – 234.05 crores

India gross – 276.17 crores

Overseas gross – 151 crores

Worldwide gross – 427.17 crores

With 427.17 crores gross, The GOAT has surpassed Vikram‘s 426 crores gross to become the fifth highest-grossing Tamil film ever at the worldwide box office. The next target is Ponniyin Selvan 1’s 482.70 crores gross, which would be comfortably surpassed. However, after that, crossing Jailer’s lifetime is an impossible task. So, the film will end up being the fourth highest-grossing Tamil film in the lifetime run.

Top Tamil grossers at the worldwide box office:

2.0- 655.44 crore gross

Leo- 607.66 crore gross

Jailer- 605 crore gross

Ponniyin Selvan 1 – 482.70 crore gross

The Greatest Of All Time – 427.17 crores gross

Vikram- 426 crore gross

