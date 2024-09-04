It is not a secret that Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao’s horror-comedy film Stree 2 has been a smash at the box office and has also been adored by the masses. Within 20 days of its release, the film entered the coveted 500-crore club, breaking several records. Needless to say, with the massive success of Stree 2, fans have been curious about the third installment of the franchise.

The movie’s director, Amar Kaushik, has now broken his silence on how long the audience will have to wait for Stree 3. Fans did have to wait for quite a long time for Stree 2. The OG film Stree was released in 2018, and it took us six long years to witness the second part. But it was worth it! But thankfully, we will not have to wait for a very long time for the third part of the beloved horror-comedy franchise. You heard that right; Amar Kaushik has revealed that Stree 3 might grace the big screen in three years. In an interview with ANI, he said, “I think it (Stree 2) was made in six years from the first (film). However, it won’t take six years; it will take at least three years.”

Now, for another much-awaited question on whether we will see Akshay Kumar’s cameo again in Stree 3. For the unversed, the actor had an exciting cameo in the movie as a descendant of Sarkata, and it was hinted during the post-credit scene of Stree 2 that he might become an integral part of the Maddock horror-comedy universe. Now, Amar Kaushik has also revealed whether Akshay will appear in the film’s third part. He said, “It depends on the script. If the story demanded, he (Akshay Kumar) would be seen. Otherwise, he won’t get it.”

The director also thanked the audience for making Stree 2 a booming success. Apart from Akshay Kumar, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer also had a cameo by Tamannaah Bhatia. We hope the wait for Stree 3 does not stretch too long.

