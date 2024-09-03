It has been 20 days, but Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao’s Stree 2 is still giving Maddock Films all the reasons to smile. Helmed by Amar Kaushik, the film seems to have added a good significant number on the third Tuesday as well, taking the total to somewhere between 516 – 517 crore!

Stree 2 Box Office Collection Day 20

On day 20, the third Tuesday, September 3, the horror-comedy has earned in the range of 6.8 – 7.2 crore, yet again bringing another celebratory day for the film. To put things into context, this number is greater than many opening days of A-lister films!

The total collection of the film at this point lies in the range of 516 – 517 crore after 20 days, and this would bring the third highest day 20 for Hindi films at the Box Office after KGF: Chapter 2’s 9.57 crore and Gadar 2’s 8.60 crore.

Stree 2 Beats Pathaan Hindi!

With day 20, Stree 2 has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan’s day 20, which earned only 4.10 crore at the box office. In fact, after 20 days, Pathaan Hindi was at 475.95 crore, while Shraddha Kapoor‘s film trends much better in terms of daily numbers.

Only 8.16 Crore Away From Pathaan Hindi Lifetime

Currently, with 516 – 517 crore in 20 days, the horror-comedy is almost 8 crore away from beating Pathaan Hindi’s lifetime collection of 524.53 crore. The film was released on August 15 and clashed at the box office with John Abraham’s Vedaa and Akshay Kumar’s Khel Khel Mein.

