This Diwali will be more exciting than ever as Rohit Shetty treats fans with his Avengers of Cop universe. Singham Again, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead, is three days away from the big release. Word-of-mouth is growing, and the anticipation is visible in advance booking sales, which have skyrocketed with full-fledged opening. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

The cop film marks the third outing of Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham in the lead. No matter the number of additions to the cast, the superstar will always enjoy the most loyal fanbase as he is the OG in the franchise. His first two films have been a success, and given the current trend, history will be repeated all over again!

Advance Booking Day 1 Update!

As of 10 AM today, Singham Again has sold tickets worth 19.72 lacs (excluding blocked seats). Advance booking has commenced only in limited arenas, but the pre-sales have increased rapidly. It has witnessed a tremendous growth of 1328% in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra leads the pack with around 7 lacs, which contributes around 35.5% to the total pre-sales. Delhi (3 lacs), Rajasthan (3 lacs), and Madhya Pradesh (2 lacs) are among other leading circuits in India.

Around 7,781 tickets have been sold from 459 shows across the country. There could be as many as 10,000 shows all over, but negotiations are currently ongoing. As the release date approaches, Singham Again will witness a mind-blowing jump in pre-sales. Word-of-mouth is growing, and fans are super excited to witness the fifth film of the cop franchise.

Singham Again Cast

Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan return in the leading roles. ‘Simmba’ Ranveer Singh and ‘Sooryavanshi’ Akshay Kumar will also make special appearances. Arjun Kapoor has been roped in as the antagonist. Deepika Padukone aka Lady Singham, Tiger Shroff, and ACP Satya will also be seen in cameos.

Jackie Shroff, Shweta Tiwari, Siddhartha Jadhav, Dayanand Shetty, and Ravi Kishan feature in supporting roles.

One of the most awaited highlights of Singham Again is the cameo by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. He will reportedly be seen in the end credits.

