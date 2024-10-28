Bollywood is going through a dry phase, as theatres have few options. Many Hindi films made their way back to theatres and achieved massive milestones. The latest addition to the streak of success is the re-release of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor’s film has officially entered the 100 crore club worldwide. Scroll below for the latest box office update!

OG Box Office Collection

APKGK was made on a reported budget of 44 crores. It arrived in theatres on November 6, 2009, and received positive reviews for the direction, star cast, and jukebox. Rajkumar Santoshi’s directorial grossed 63 crores at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross earnings came to 86.02 crores.

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani also made noise in the overseas market. It accumulated 13.73 crores gross in the international circuit. The worldwide box office collections wrapped up around 99.75 crores gross.

Re-Release Box Office Collection

Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani was re-released in theatres on October 25, 2024. In the last three days, it has earned 60 lakhs gross at the Indian box office.

Adding the re-release earnings to the OG box office collection, the worldwide total now stands at 100.35 crores gross. And with that, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif have added another film to the 100 crore club globally!

APKGK has only 4 more days to mint the maximum possible moolah at the ticket windows. On November 1, Singham Againa and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 are arriving in a clash. There will be a huge war for theatre screens and the other Hindi films may get wiped out.

More about Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani

The romantic comedy was the third highest-grossing Indian film of 2009. Ramesh Taurani under Tips Industries. The supporting cast featured Zakir Hussain, Upen Patel, Dolly Bindra, Darshan Jariwala and Smita Jaykar, among others.

