Pushpa 2 has set the box office on wildfire, exactly how the makers intended to. It’s been a ‘Rapa Rapa’ journey so far, as major milestones have been unlocked in only 9 days. Allu Arjun has now joined the leagues of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and a few others in a huge post-Covid achievement. Scroll below for all the details!

Pushpa: The Rise Box Office Collection

Back in 2021, Pushpa was a dhamakedaar surprise at the Indian box office. Amid the rise of the craze for South films, word-of-mouth traveled to mainstream cinema in no time. Allu Arjun starrer minted a whopping 268 crore net in India, all languages included.

Pushpa 2: The Rule Box Office Collection

It would be safe to say that Sukumar lived up to expectations very well and created a must-watch sequel. Only a few Indian films like Baahubali and KGF Chapter 2 have been able to continue the streak. In only 9 days, Pushpa 2: The Rule has accumulated a box office collection of 773.75 crores net in all languages in the domestic market. It is already the third highest-grossing Indian film, after Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2.

Allu Arjun’s post-covid milestone!

It is to be noted that both Pushpa and Pushpa 2 were released in the post-Covid era. Allu Arjun has been busy for years preparing for a blockbuster franchise. The hard work has paid off, as he has garnered a post-pandemic total of over 1000 crores.

Pushpa: The Rise: 268 crores

Pushpa 2: The Rule: 773.75 crores

Total: 1041.75 crores

Allu Arjun is now the seventh Indian actor to have entered the 1000 crore box office collection in the post-Covid era. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas, Jr NTR, and Amitabh Bachchan have achieved the huge feat.

