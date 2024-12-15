Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 went bonkers during its second weekend and once again exceeded all expectations. Yesterday, the film went mental in the night shows and managed to pull off an unbelievable number of above 60 crores. Even today, another monstrous number is going to come, and the indication has already come in the form of epic advance booking for day 11. Surprisingly, it’s even higher than the opening day pre-sales of biggies like Stree 2 and Singham Again.

The mass belt has gone full throttle for the Pushpa sequel, resulting in surprising numbers during the weekend. Among states, Maharashtra is leading the pack with a big margin. The state sold around 1.41 lakh tickets in advance for the second Sunday. It is followed by Telangana, which sold around 1.18 lakh tickets. Gujarat sold almost one lakh tickets, followed by Andhra Pradesh’s 65,000 tickets.

All across the country, Pushpa 2 sold over 8.84 lakh tickets through day 11 advance booking. This equals a 23.50 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) collection already at the Indian box office. This is absolutely crazy, as many biggies failed to hit this number eve for their opening days.

For those who don’t know, an all-time blockbuster, Stree 2, had an advance booking of 23.36 crores for the opening day. Singham Again registered opening day pre-sales of 15.43 crores. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 had pre-sales of 16.21 crores. Pushpa 2 has managed to cross all of them with day 11 pre-sales, so it’s going to be a blast at the Indian box office today.

The Allu Arjun starrer is still enjoying a crazy show count of almost 20,000, which will help the film pull off a hefty sum by the end of the second weekend. In the first 10 days, the film entered the 800 crore club, and considering the current pace, it will keep minting moolah even after crossing the 1000 crore net at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

