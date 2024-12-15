The second weekend has begun, and it’s time for Pushpa 2 to enjoy a monstrous boost in collections. Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil’s action thriller scored a huge second Saturday and exceeded all expectations by surpassing the 60 crore mark. Scroll below for the latest box office update on day 10.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule was released in theatres on December 5, 2024. It has enjoyed a glorious run at the Indian box office, with earnings concluding at 773.75 crore net (all languages included) after 9 days. On the second Friday, it crossed RRR to become the third highest-grossing film in the domestic market.

Pushpa 2 at the Indian box office on day 10

As per the early trends flowing in, Pushpa 2 witnessed massive growth all across the nation on day 10, with occupancies in evening and night shows going bonkers. Earlier, it was expected that the numbers would comfortably cross 50 crores, but the second Saturday has turned out to be brutal with 62-64 crores coming in. Compared to day 9’s 37.50 crores, it’s a jump of It has witnessed a growth of 65-70%. It’s a crazy number, indicating that the rule of Pushpa won’t be coming down anytime soon.

Take a look at the box office breakdown of Pushpa 2 below:

Week 1 (8 days): 736.25 crores

Day 9: 37.50 crores

Day 10: 62-64 crores

The overall 10-day total at the Indian box office now stands at 835.75-837.75 crore net (all languages).

More about Pushpa 2: The Rule

Directed by Sukumar, it is an action thriller produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. Along with Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil have reprised their roles. The supporting cast features Jagapathi Babu, Dhananjaya, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj.

The sequel, released on December 5, 2024, is made on a staggering budget of 500 crores.

