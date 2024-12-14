Aaron Taylor-Johnson is an English actor best known for starring in movies like Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Godzilla. The actor is now playing a savage Marvel supervillain in his latest release, Kraven the Hunter. The film is set to have an underwhelming debut at the box office. As we await the film’s opening weekend numbers, let’s take a look at his last five films at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for the deets.

He has worked as a child actor and performed in films, including 2003’s Shanghai Knights, The Illusionist, and Angus. The English actor gained recognition for portraying the title character in Kick-Ass, which was released in 2010. He also drew attention with his performance in Savages and the period drama Anna Karenina. He won the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture for his performance in the thriller Nocturnal Animals. Aaron has since appeared in action films, including The Fall Guy, which came out earlier this year.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson gave his breakthrough performance in the 2009 biopic Nowhere Boy, in which he played the legendary John Lennon. The film was directed by Sam Taylor-Wood, whom he married in 2012 and adopted the same surname [Taylor-Johnson]. His Karven the Hunter is also not in a favorable position, with Wicked and Moana 2 dominating at the box office.

But before discussing Kraven the Hunter’s box office, let’s examine Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s last five films at the worldwide box office. The numbers are based on Box Office Mojo’s data.

The Wall (2017) – $4.47 million

The King’s Man (2021) – $125.89 million

The Fall Guy (2024) – $181.07 million

Bullet Train (2022) – $239.26 million

Tenet (2020) – $365.30 million

The English actor’s box office has not been merciful, and it will not be so kind on his latest release, Kraven the Hunter.

About Kraven the Hunter –

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s film has received a lower score on CinemaScore than Madame Web and Morbius’ C+. It has received a C on CinemaScore and a disappointing $2 million on Thursday previews. It is reportedly eyeing a debut weekend between $13-$16 million in the United States. The Sony movie was released in the theatres on December 13. Besides this, Aaron also has the gothic horror flick Nosferatu by Robert Eggers. It will be released in the US on December 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

