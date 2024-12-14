It is an earth-shattering day for Pushpa 2 at the box office with its Hindi version. Allu Arjun has took the 10-day total to an estimate 509 crore and this is a swift entry to the 500 crore club. Bringing such a massive amount in 10 days clearly means that the film, on an average earned 50 crore per day!

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 10 Estimates

As per the early trends, Sukumar’s action biggie earned in the range of 46 – 48 crore. This a massive jump of 70% or more from the previous day, which brought a collection of 27 crore.

The film opened at a huge 72 crore at the box office and brought an extended 4-day weekend of 291 crore. In the first week, the film earned 434.50 crore and is now heading for a massive second weekend.

It was expected that the film would enter the 500 crore club on Sunday, but it defied all expectations, taking a huge jump on Saturday itself. Even the ticket sales of the film hinted towards an uproar for the film.

Sixth Highest-Grossing Hindi Film Ever

Pushpa 2 is currently the sixth highest-grossing Hindi film ever, surpassing KGF: Chapter 2, which earned 434.62 crore. It would next beat Baahubali 2, Gadar 2, and most probably Pathaan’s hindi collection at one go with Sunday’s collection.

Check out the box office collection of the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films at the box office.

Jawan: 640.42 crore Stree 2: 627.50 crore Animal: 554 crore Pathaan: 543.22 crore Gadar 2: 525.50 crore Baahubali 2: 511 crore Pushpa 2: 509 crore* (estimated) KGF: Chapter 2: 434.62 crore Dangal: 387.39 crore Sanju: 341.22 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 10 Ticket Sales: Beasting At 51,000 Sold Tickets/Hr Only 3.7 Million Away To Create History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News