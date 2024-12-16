Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 has added another record to its list with the Hindi version and a record that is rather unique! The film is the only Hindi film to earn more than 25 crore every single day for 11 continuous days! It would be interesting to see if it continues to follow the trend in the upcoming week. Before Allu Arjun, it was Stree 2, Animal, Pathaan & Gadar 2 that maintained the streak for 6 days – the maximum for any Hindi film!

Pushpa 2 Box Office

The action biggie by Sukumar has earned almost 910+ crore in India and a massive 560+ crore in Hindi. In fact, the film has also maintained a streak of earning more than 35 crore for 11 continuous days in India.

Interestingly, it is the only film that created a unique record on day 1, becoming the only Indian film to earn more than 50 crore in two languages on the opening day as it earned 82 crore in Telugu and 72 crore in Hindi.

Here are the Hindi films and the number of days they could maintain the 25+ crore collection streak at the box office.

Pushpa 2 The Rule: 11 Days

Stree 2: 6 Days

Gadar 2: 6 Days

Pathaan: 6 Days

Animal: 6 Days

Baahubali 2 : 6 Days

Jawan: 5 Days

KGF 2: 5 Days

Pushpa VS Pushpa 2

Allu Arjun earned 428% higher in the sequel than in part 1. Pushpa: The Rise was released in Hindi in 2021 and earned 106 crore at the box office. However, it still ended up making 430% profit at the box office. Pushpa 2 with its Hindi version has made profit around 180% in 11 days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

