Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is enjoying a historic run at the Indian box office, and despite amassing a mammoth sum, it’s not going to stop anytime soon. Yesterday, the film entered the 800 crore club, becoming the third film to achieve the feat in the domestic market after Baahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2. Now, the latest update states that apart from record-breaking numbers, the film has also registered impressive footfalls in the first 11 days.

Ever since the Pushpa sequel was announced, it was always on the cards that the film would mint crazy numbers. The buzz on the ground was extremely high, matching the level of Baahubali 2. Living up to its hype, the magnum opus has demolished almost every record in the domestic market, and soon, it’s going to be the second entrant of the 1000 crore club (net collection).

Before entering the 900 crore and 1000 crore clubs at the Indian box office, Pushpa 2 achieved a significant milestone. As per Sacnilk, the magnum opus has crossed 4 crore footfalls in India this morning. This is a commendable feat, as only two films have achieved this feat in the post-COVID era. For the uninitiated, only RRR and KGF Chapter 2 have crossed 4 crore footfalls post-COVID, with their admits standing at 4.40 crore+ and 5.05 crore+, respectively.

In 2024, Pushpa 2 has become the first film to cross 4 crore footfalls at the Indian box office. It surpassed Kalki 2898 AD‘s 3.30 crore footfalls.

Soon, the Allu Arjun starrer will surpass RRR in footfalls, and even KGF Chapter 2 is in the range as the film will be enjoying a strong run till mid-January 2025.

Directed by Sukumar, the Pushpa sequel also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna in key roles. It is running in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

