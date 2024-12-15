Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is enjoying a crazy momentum during its second weekend, and yesterday, it amassed an unbelievable total on the board. After entering the 1000 crore club, the film has quickly crossed the 1200 crore mark and has already emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time at the worldwide box office. In the latest development, it surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s highest-grosser, Jawan, like a cakewalk. Keep reading for a detailed day 10 report!

The Pushpa sequel had a blast yesterday, with the performance picking up all over the globe. In India, 74.34 crore gross came in on the second Saturday, a huge jump of 68% from the second Friday’s 44.25 crore gross. Overseas, a solid jump was seen as the collection went from 7 crore gross to 12 crore gross. On the whole, a whopping 86.34 crore gross was recorded on day 10.

Including day 10, the Indian gross collection stands at 987.36 crores (836.75 crore net). Overseas, the total stands at 238 crore gross. Combining both domestic and international gross, Pushpa 2 stands at an unbelievable 1225.36 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

With 1225.36 crore gross in the kitty, Pushpa 2 has surpassed the lifetime collection of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan (1163.82 crore gross) to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film at the worldwide box office. Today, it will surpass KGF Chapter 2 (1230 crore gross) and RRR (1275.51 crore gross) to become the third highest-grosser after Dangal (1970 crore gross) and Baahubali 2 (1800 crore gross).

Worldwide collection breakdown of Pushpa 2:

India net- 836.75 crores

India gross- 987.36 crores

Overseas gross- 238 crores

Worldwide gross- 1225.36 crores

Today, the film is expected to earn 80 crores or slightly more, thus wrapping up the second weekend by amassing 217-218 crore gross in just 3 days. Insane!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 10: Pulls Off The Biggest 2nd Saturday In History, Overtaking RRR By 12% Higher Earnings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News