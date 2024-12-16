Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 had a fantastic second weekend all across the globe. Overseas, the film achieved milestones in several territories. In North America, it emerged as the seventh highest-grossing Indian film by crossing Dangal. Now, as per the latest update, the magnum opus also managed to cross the lifetime collection of Kalki 2898 AD at the UK box office. It’s now standing next to Baahubali 2, flaunting itself as the second-biggest grosser of Tollywood.

Bollywood enjoys complete dominance in the UK, but in the last few years, other industries like Kollywood and Tollywood have also increased their reach in the market. The pan-Indian biggies are changing the scenario in the territory, and the Pushpa sequel is another valuable addition to the list. In the first 11 days, it has already gone well above the £1.5 million mark.

After a solid extended opening week, Pushpa 2 enjoyed a superb run during the second weekend. It is learned that the magnum opus has accumulated a total collection of £1.61 million at the UK box office in just 11 days. If we convert this to Indian rupees, it equals 17.26 crores.

With £1.61 million in the kitty, Pushpa 2 has surpassed Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD (£1.55 million) to become the second highest-grossing Tollywood film in the UK. Baahubali 2 (£1.82 million) holds the first spot. Allu Arjun’s film is expected to grab the first spot in its lifetime run.

Take a look at the top 10 Tollywood grossers at the UK box office:

Baahubali 2 – £1.82 million Pushpa 2 – £1.61 million Kalki 2898 AD – £1.55 million RRR – £1.04 million Salaar – £620K Adipurush – £395K HanuMan – £321K Baahubali – £310K Saaho – £293K Radhe Shyam – £214K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection Day 11: Enters The 900 Crore Club, Beats KGF Chapter 2 To Become 2nd Highest-Grossing Film In History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News