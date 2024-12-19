In 2024, several young heroes in Tollywood faced setbacks. Many of the high-profile releases failed to make a significant impact at the box office. Siddu Jonnalagadda, Naveen Polishetty, and Kiran Abbavaram tasted hits while talented heroes such as Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Tej, and Sharwanand struggled to maintain their footing.

Nithiin

Nithiin, once a popular name, had a tough 2024, with his films Extraordinary Man and Macherla Niyojakavarhgam making an impact. After Bheeshma, Nithiin struggled to score a hit, and Robin Hood, which was expected to salvage his career, is still determining its release. Nithiin urgently needs success to revive his career. Nithiin had only one release last year, and Robinhood was supposed to release this year. However, it has now been postponed until next year. The film made 15.75 crores gross in India and $69K gross in the US. It is much less compared to Nithiin’s market.

Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, known for his hit Geetha Govindam, also faced a career setback in 2024 with Family Star, which was a massive disappointment. Although his fans were somewhat cheered by his cameo in Kalki, Vijay has yet to find a film that matches the success of his past hits. He is working on a pan-India film directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, but his career has been marked by a lack of consistent hits in recent years. The Family Star collected 34.78 crores gross worldwide, less than Vijay Deverakonda’s previous movies.

Ram Pothineni

Ram Pothineni, who was once riding high on the success of Ismart Shankar, has faced consecutive flops since then. His film Double Ismart, which was meant to capitalize on this success, also failed to perform. With 2024 turning out to be another disappointing year for him, Ram will need to hit the ground running in 2025 to regain his momentum. Double iSmart was released with huge expectations, and the combination of Ram and Puri could deliver only a little more than 20 Crores gross at the worldwide box office. The film did not earn the investment either. It is considered a flop.

Varun Tej

Varun Tej, often regarded as a potential star, is also facing a difficult phase. Both of his 2024 releases, Operation Valentine and Matka, were major flops. This marks a significant downturn in his career, and how he manages to bounce back from this phase will be crucial for his future in the industry. Operation Valentine made 12.40 crores gross at the worldwide box office, while Matka made only around 4.82 crores worldwide. Both the films hampered Varun’s market big time. It is high time he should come out of the failure streak.

Sharwanand

Sharwanand’s Manamey was a commercial failure, which surprised many, considering his consistent track record with family-oriented films. However, Sharwanand still has two films in the pipeline, and whether they will help him recover from this slump remains to be seen. Manamey made only 21.82 crores gross at the worldwide box office, performing below expectations.

We hope Vijay Deverakonda, Varun Tej and other Telegu heroes mentioned above will be able to their much-awaited comeback next year!

