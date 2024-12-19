The Malayalam action-thriller film Rifle Club was released in the theatres today (December 19). No sooner was it released than fans began to pour in their early reviews on social media. Here is what they have been saying.

Rifle Club Fan Reactions

One of the fans wrote, “A simple plot loaded with guns & shootouts. The execution, music by Rex & cinematography overall gives a technically sound film. So the first of Christmas movie is a winner. Considering the content won’t be a competition to #Marco if +ve, but will be a win.”

Another netizen gave the Rifle Club a rating of 3.75/5. The review further said, “Watched #RifleClub. Peak Cinematic 1st half followed by a good 2nd half & climax. Technically ‘The Best’ with aesthetic making. Superb dialogue writing with many witty one-liners. Perfect casting.”

A fan called the film a top-notch theatre experience. The post read, “Watched #RifleClub. A superb first half followed by a good second half. #AashiqAbu is back with a bang, superb entertainer and has theatre experience top-notch. The cast performances are very good. BGM top class. A fully satisfied movie.”

Another netizen called Rifle Club an overall entertaining film even though the final sequence feels a bit lengthy. The tweet said, “A very simple and predictable storyline but manages to engage and impress with some good high points especially interval block and final act The vibe and characters set well in 1st half there are some lows too, and the final act felt bit lengthy.. climax, Dileesh Pothan, excellent theatre experience. Overall a good entertaining film.”

Lastly, a fan urged everyone to experience the movie in the theatres. The tweet read, “#RifleClub What an Entertainer. No Lags ! Fully Engaging ! Speedy Screenplay. #AashiqAbu is Back ! Technically Top. All Cast Performance Superb. Watch it with a Full Packed Crowd in Single Screens.”

About The Movie

Rifle Club has been directed by Aashiq Abu. The movie stars Vijayaraghavan, Dileesh Pothan, Vani Vishwanath, and Anurag Kashyap in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Rex Vijayan.

