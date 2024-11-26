Anurag Kashyap is one of the most famous directors in Indian cinema and is known for his genre of movies, which bring out the raw India. Known for directing films such as Gangs of Wasseypur and Return of Hanuman, Kashyap made his directorial debut in 2004 with Black Friday. However, fans might need to learn that even before this movie, the director had filmed another movie, which was never released in theaters.

After more than two decades of anticipation, Anurag Kashyap is finally set to unveil his long-shelved debut film, Paanch. Originally completed in the early 2000s, Paanch has remained unseen due to controversies surrounding its content, which led to its ban by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film’s release is now confirmed for the first half of 2025, which will surprise cinema fans.

Anurag Kashyap’s Paanch is most likely to be released next year

Anurag Kashyap’s debut film, Paanch, will hit the theaters next year. The announcement comes from producer Tutu Sharma, who has been instrumental in reviving this project. In recent interviews, he expressed optimism about Paanch, stating that the film is undergoing restoration due to the deterioration of its negatives over time. With a new wave of interest in re-releases and classic films, Sharma believes that Paanch can find its rightful place in theaters, appealing to both old fans and new audiences alike.

“Paanch is coming next year. I plan to release it in cinemas within six months. The film was banned, and the negatives slightly deteriorated. The process of restoring them has already started. As soon as it’s ready, we’ll release Paanch,” said Tutu Sharma in an interview with Bollywood Hungama.

Initially shot in 2001, Paanch faced immediate hurdles from the CBFC due to its gritty portrayal of crime, drug abuse, and violence. The real-life Joshi-Abhyankar murder case inspires the film and follows a group of morally ambiguous bandmates who become entangled in a web of crime and betrayal. Despite its completion, Paanch was shelved indefinitely as Kashyap’s career took off with films like Black Friday (2004) and Dev.D (2009), establishing him as a leading voice in Indian cinema. Nonetheless, fans will now see a glimpse into the past in 2025.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: When Disha Patani Slammed A News Channel For Calling Her Ugly In A Childhood Photograph: “You Couldn’t Get A Better Breaking News…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News