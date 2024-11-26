Not so long ago, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were the power couple in Bollywood. The two stood together despite being targeted by trolls for their age gap and consistently expressed their love for each other.

However, last month, Arjun confirmed his breakup with Malaik after six years of a relationship when he announced to the media that he was single. After confirming the split, the Singham Again actor has now talked about how he sent text messages to his ex at 3 am.

Arjun Kapoor Admits Sending Texts to Ex-Girlfriend at 3 am

Arjun Kapoor recently sat for an interview with Mashable India, where the host asked him if he had sent any 3 am texts to a late-night friend. Arjun then joked about whether the question was specially curated for him. The host then changed the query and asked him, “Have you ever sent a late-night text to an ex?”

The actor then said, “I Have” without any hesitation. He then had a fun banter with the audience, asking them, “Idhar kon hai vo shoot jo bol raha hai kabhi ex ko message nhi kiya hai? (Who is that liar here who is saying they have never texted an ex?)” The statement led to cheers and laughter from the audience, with many wondering if he was referring to Malaika Arora.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora Dated for Six Years

Arjun and Malaika began dating in 2018. After remaining tight-lipped about their affair, they finally confirmed it on Malaika’s 45th birthday. The two often posted pictures with each other on social media and went on several vacations together.

However, reports of their breakup started doing the rounds this year. Arjun confirmed he was single when the press teased him about Malaika’s name during a Diwali bash in October 2024. Malaika recently shared a cryptic post about her relationship on her Instagram.

The post featured the statement, ‘My status right now,’ with three options: ‘in a relationship, single, and hehe.’ The last option was selected in the image. However, the model and actress did not write captions or comments.

