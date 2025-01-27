Akshay Kumar is flying high with the success of his patriotic outing, Sky Force, in its first weekend. Despite zero ground buzz, the action drama rose from the ashes and is making its mark at the Indian box office. It has clocked in the fourth-highest Republic Day collections of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 4 update!

A blockbuster Sunday

Given the staggering ticket sales on BookMyShow, it was evident that Sky Force would knock it out of the park on day 3. The makers were visibly successful in creating a good buzz with discounted tickets on Friday, which improved footfall. The word-of-mouth is favorable, which is now rightly benefitting the Republic Day 2025 release.

On Sunday, Sky Force made box office collections of 31.60 crores. It truly surpassed expectations with another growth of 20% compared to Saturday. The opening weekend total concludes at a whopping 73.20 crores. It would be safe to say that Akshay Kumar is back with a bang and has redeemed his power at the box office after a string of flops.

Take a look at the opening weekend breakdown below:

Day 1: 15.30 crores

Day 2: 26.30 crores

Day 3: 31.60 crores

Total: 73.20 crores

4th highest January 26 collections

Akshay Kumar has finally made his mark among the biggest Republic Day releases in Bollywood. Sky Force has scored the fourth-highest January 26 collections, leaving behind biggies like Raees and Jai Ho. It missed out on the #3 spot by only 0.40 crores.

Take a look at the top 5 Republic Day earnings in Bollywood below:

Pathaan- 58 crores Fighter- 41.20 crores Padmaavat- 32 crores Sky Force – 31.60 crores Raees- 26.30 crores

The action drama has pushed Jai Ho (26.25 crores) out of the top 5.

