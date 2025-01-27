The Disney feature is defying the odds, and despite everything, it has crossed yet another major milestone at the worldwide box office. Mufasa: The Lion King is now eyeing a $700 million plus global run with much stronger legs. Scroll below for the deets.

It also passed Timothee Chalamet’s Wonka’s domestic haul at the US box office on this sixth three-day weekend. The Disney feature managed to take the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart. The musical fantasy is behind Mark Wahlberg’s $12 million at #1.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King has officially beaten Wonka’s $218.4 million entire run at the US box office as it collected $8.7 million on its 6th weekend. The film experienced a dip of only -27.8% from last weekend despite 135 theatres on Friday. It has hit a $221.1 million cume in North America. The film is predicted to earn over $250 million. Mufasa is expected to earn between $250 million and $260 million in the US.

The movie has crossed the $600 million mark at the global box office as it remains viral and crossed the $400 million mark overseas. The animated feature collected a strong $15.4 million on the 6th weekend overseas, dropping -24.3% from last weekend for a $405.6 million international cume over all 53 markets.

Adding the overseas cume to its $221.1 million cume in the United States, Mufasa: The Lion King reached a $626.7 million worldwide cume with an estimated production budget of $200 million. It has raked in 213.35% more than the price tag. The animated feature is eyeing a $700 million to $750 million global run. Its performance might get hampered once the MCU flick Captain America: Brave New World hits the screens in a few days. It is scheduled to be released in February.

Mufasa: The Lion King by Barry Jenkins was released in the theatres on December 20.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

