Captain America: Brave New World has been in the news since it was announced, and as the release date nears, it is trending in media reports. The movie already has a massive budget, but its reported runtime has divided netizens. Anthony Mackey will appear as the new Captain America after Chris Evans parted ways with the MCU role. Scroll below for the deets.

Veteran actor Harrison Ford will make his MCU debut as Thaddeus Ross, aka Red Hulk. William Hurt previously portrayed Ross’ character, and Ford replaced him after his death. According to media reports, the movie has a budget of around $350 million to $375 million, making it one of the costliest movies of the year.

According to Discussing Film via Comic Book, Captain America: Brave New World has the least run time in the Captain America franchise. Based on that, it will be one hour, fifty-eight minutes, or 118 minutes. Compared to the other movies, Captain America: The First Avenger had a run time of 124 minutes, followed by Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which was longer than the first film. The second installment was 136 minutes. 2016’s Captain America: Civil War has the longest runtime in the franchise, as it was 147 minutes long.

Captain America: Brave New World has almost 20% less runtime than the 2016 blockbuster. Netizens have divided opinions on Marvel Studios’ decision.

Check out the netizens reactions here-

One of the users wrote, “every time an mcu movie has been under 2 hours it’s been not good idk.”

Another said, “Super short, interesting choice.”

Followed by one saying, “Thor: The Dark World and The Marvels both had short running times, and look how those turned out.”

One agreed with MCU’s decision and said, “That’s a perfectly fine runtime. I remember when action movies would never really go over 1 hour & 45 minutes. We’ve gotten too used to 2 1/2 hour movie runtimes nowadays.”

“Hope it’s a quality over quantity kinda thing,” said one user.

One fan wrote, “This should be at least 2 hours and 30 mins.”

Another said, “why didn’t they make it at least 2 hours??”

One user said, “Its gonna bomb super hard.”

‘CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD’ has a final runtime of 1 hour & 58 minutes. It is the shortest ‘CAPTAIN AMERICA’ film ever. pic.twitter.com/ABjmrA2PIB — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 14, 2025

According to Deadline’s report, Captain America: Brave New World is expected to earn $86 million—$95 million during its debut weekend. The movie is scheduled to be released in February 2025.

