Wicked by Jon M Chu, starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo in the titular roles, is going for the global total of Dune: Part Two. The movie is now a few million away from surpassing Dune 2 and entering the top five highest-grosser list of 2024. Denis featured Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya in the lead roles. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The movie has earned numerous accolades, including ten nominations at the 97th Academy Awards. It has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. The musical fantasy has also secured the 78th British Academy Film Awards and a record-tying five at the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards. It has won the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Dune 2 is based on Frank Herbert’s novels and is the sequel to the 2021 movie Dune. It is currently the 5th highest-grossing movie of the past year. The sci-fi movie collected $282.14 million in the US and $432.5 million overseas. Adding the domestic and overseas total, Timothee Chalamet’s film collected $714.64 million at the worldwide box office. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Wicked has slowed down at the box office in the US as it is also available on digital platforms.

The movie collected a decent $530K on Friday, with a drop of -36.4% from last Friday despite losing another -221 theatres. Wicked has hit a $466.7 million cume in the United States now, only $900K behind Frozen 2 at the same point in their runs. It has hit a $466.7 million cume in North America. It is eyeing a $1.8 million to $2.3 million on the 10th three-day weekend in the United States.

Wicked has collected $244.36 million from the international markets, and allied to the $466.96 million domestic gross, the worldwide cume has reached $711.32 million. It is less than $4 million away from crossing the worldwide haul of Dune 2 and becoming the fifth highest-grossing film of 2024. It has yet to be released in Japan, but it will be released in March.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Mufasa: The Lion King North America Box Office: Collects Winning Numbers On Its 6th Friday, Inches Away From Surpassing Wonka

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News