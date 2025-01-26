Mufasa: The Lion King has dropped to #3 with the arrival of new movies, Flight Risk and One of Them Days. However, it is not so far behind in collections compared to the top two movies in the domestic daily chart. The movie is expected to surpass the entire domestic run of Wonka during this weekend. The Disney feature failed to get nominated at the 2025 Oscars, but it is indeed a box-office success. Scroll below for the deets.

Mufasa was directed by Barry Jenkins, known for his Oscar-winning movie Moonlight. Barry reportedly became the fourth Black person to direct a Best Picture winner. Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and John Kani reprised their roles from the 2019 movie. Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, made her feature film debut with Mufasa. The new cast members include Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, and Anika Noni Rose.

Based on trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, Mufasa: The Lion King will surpass Wonka’s $218.4 million run in the United States. The Disney feature collected a strong $1.9 million on its 6th Friday, maintaining its stronghold in North America. It only dropped -25.8% from last Friday despite losing -135 theatres Friday.

Mufasa has beaten Jumanji: The Next Level’s $1.7 million 6th Friday gross, which was also released during the holiday corridor around Christmas. Barry Jenkins’ movie has hit a $214.3 million cume in the United States. It is less than $4.5 million away from Dune 2’s domestic haul. It is eyeing a $7 million to $9 million 6th three-day weekend in the US.

Despite a slow start, Mufasa has picked up well and collected $389.5 million at the international box office so far. Allied to the domestic cume, its worldwide cume stands at $603.77 million. The film was made on a reported budget of $200 million.

Mufasa: The Lion King, released on December 20, has been nominated for the 2025 Razzies in the category of Worst Prequel/ Remake/ Rip-Off or Sequel.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

