Frozen 2 Box Office: Enters The List Of Highest Hollywood Grossers In India By Beating Skyfall

Frozen 2 Box Office: After taking a fair start at the ticket windows in India, Frozen 2 has managed to keep a good momentum in the numbers. With the presence of several options running in cinemas, this Disney backed venture is enjoying a decent chunk of footfalls.

Frozen 2 is in its second week and in its 9 days of theatrical run, the movie has garnered a sum of approx. 30.35 crores in India. Belonging to a family-friendly genre, the movie will show a big jump today in the collections. Nevertheless, it is now amongst the All-Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India of Koimoi.

With its 30.35 crores, Frozen 2 is at the 35th position above Skyfall (30 crores). By today, it is expected to beat Ant-Man And The Wasp (30.60 crores), The Dark Knight Rises (33 crores) and Justice League (35 crores).

Check out the complete list below:

Released on 22nd November, Frozen 2 is the sequel of 2013 blockbuster hit “Frozen” and arrived in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It brings back their story as they continue on the journey of finding their own self, by tracing their past and piecing it together with their present.

It is a story of two sisters Elsa and Anna who are on a path of finding acceptance and love, while trying to save their kingdom infused with heart-touching music and emotions.

