Frozen 2 Box Office: After taking a fair start at the ticket windows in India, Frozen 2 has managed to keep a good momentum in the numbers. With the presence of several options running in cinemas, this Disney backed venture is enjoying a decent chunk of footfalls.

Frozen 2 is in its second week and in its 9 days of theatrical run, the movie has garnered a sum of approx. 30.35 crores in India. Belonging to a family-friendly genre, the movie will show a big jump today in the collections. Nevertheless, it is now amongst the All-Time Highest Hollywood Grossers In India of Koimoi.

Frozen 2 Box Office: Enters The List Of Highest Hollywood Grossers In India By Beating Skyfall
With its 30.35 crores, Frozen 2 is at the 35th position above Skyfall (30 crores). By today, it is expected to beat Ant-Man And The Wasp (30.60 crores), The Dark Knight Rises (33 crores) and Justice League (35 crores).

Check out the complete list below:

RankIndia Nett (Cr)
1. Avengers: Endgame365.50 crores
2. Avengers: Infinity War (3D)222.69 crores
3. The Jungle Book (3D)188.00 crores
4. The Lion King150.09 crores
5. Fast and Furious7 (3D)110.00 crores
6. Jurassic World101.00 crores
7. Fast and Furious 8 (3D)86.00 crores
8. Spider-Man: Far From Home85.70 crores
9. Captain Marvel84.20 crores
10. Mission: Impossible - Fallout77.00 crores
11. Avengers: Age of Ultron76.00 crores
12. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2D)72.00 crores
13. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw68.75 crores
14. Joker64.00 crores*
15. The Conjuring 262.00 crores
16. Thor: Ragnarok60.00 crores
17. Captain America Civil war59.00 crores
18. Spiderman: Homecoming58.00 crores
19. Aquaman55.00 crores
20. Deadpool 254.00 crores
21. The Avengers53.00 crores
22. The Amazing Spiderman 252.00 crores
23. Jumanji: Welome To The Jungle51.90 crores
24. Iron Man 350.50 crores
25. Aladdin50.00 crores
26. The Amazing Spiderman48.25 crores
27. Annabelle: Creation44.50 crores
28. The Nun42.00 crores
29. Incredibles 240.25 crores
30. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice40.00 crores
31. Black Panther38.00 crores
32. Justice League35.00 crores
33. The Dark Knight Rises33.00 crores
34. Ant-Man And The Wasp30.60 crores
35.Frozen 230.35 crores
36. Skyfall30.00 crores

Released on 22nd November, Frozen 2 is the sequel of 2013 blockbuster hit “Frozen” and arrived in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. It brings back their story as they continue on the journey of finding their own self, by tracing their past and piecing it together with their present.

It is a story of two sisters Elsa and Anna who are on a path of finding acceptance and love, while trying to save their kingdom infused with heart-touching music and emotions.

