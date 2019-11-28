Commando 3 Box Office Review: Vidyut Jammwal Deserves A Far Bigger & Better Franchise

Commando 3 Box Office Review: Star Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Gulshan Devaiah

Director: Aditya Datt

Producer: Vipul Amrutlal Shah

Commando 3 Box Office Review: Expectations

Commando as a franchise is not among the most popular ones in the industry but with an action star like Vidyut Jammwal in lead, this one has shown growth from film to film. If Commando took an opening of 3.7 crores, Commando 2 started with 5.15 crores. If Commando did a lifetime business of 21 crores, Commando 2 showed a little improvement by bringing in 24.90 crores.

Now with Commando 3, the makers have tried to really raise the bar. The scale is bigger, the star cast is better and the trailer is more impressive. But how much of all of this will come together? Well, the expectations are not big from Commando 3 either, but it is at least expected to take the franchise to a new level.

Commando 3 Box Office Review: Impact

As mentioned above, the trailer of Commando 3 was impressive. It promised some really kickass action by Vidyut Jammwal. Although it didn’t promise a unique storyline, a gripping screenplay along with, Adah Sharma, Angira Dhar’s action scenes and mind-blowing performance from Gulshan Devaiah was expected.

It keeps some of its promises while lags in others. First of all Vidyut Jammwal hasn’t been utilised well to do the kind of action he is expected to do. The guy has humongous expectations from his niche and for them, it’ll be a bit let down. There are a lot of action scenes in the film where he could’ve been far better. Also, the camerawork in those scenes could’ve been better.

Secondly, the screenplay never really engages you with it. The drama could’ve been really engrossing but it just doesn’t touch that mark. First half is still decent and builds up expectations for a better second half and finale but things just keep on sliding down. The climax is little better than the earlier part of the second half but again it could’ve been executed in a better way. Still, the emotional and secular angle will be liked by the masses.

The most pleasant surprise in the film has been thrown by Gulshan Devaiah who has played the role of cold-blooded terrorist exceedingly well. He is outstanding as the antagonist and his performance will give you chills. This is one character which will stay with you for quite some time. Adah Sharma and Angira Dhar were good in action scenes.

Music is fine. Tera Baap Aaya is good and gels well with the mood of the film and others are decent.

Commando 3 Box Office Review: Prospects

Overall, Commando 3 will find it tough in multiplexes but will be received fairly well in the small centers. Apart from its own demerits, the film will be affected by two major releases Panipat & Pati Patni Aur Woh next week. The film will do a lifetime business in 30-40 crores range depending on the kind of opening it takes.

Vidyut Jammwal deserves a bigger and better franchise.