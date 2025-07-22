Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara has stormed the entire nation, and the youth is gaga over it. Released amid decent expectations, the film is in rampage mode and aims to create history in the long run. In the meantime, on day 4, it pulled off the biggest first Monday collection for Bollywood in 2025. Also, it surpassed the lifetime collection of Jaat and Kesari Chapter 2 at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Enjoyed an epic opening weekend

The latest musical romantic drama has stunned everyone with its unprecedented run. During the opening weekend, it exceeded all expectations and raked in an unbelievable 84.5 crores. With such numbers, it registered the 4th biggest opening weekend for Bollywood in 2025, overtaking biggies like Raid 2 and Sky Force. After the impressive opening weekend, the biggie did the unthinkable on day 4.

Saiyaara enters the 100 crore club at the Indian box office

On Monday, day 4, Saiyaara hit it out of the park by scoring an unbelievable 24.25 crore net. This is higher than the opening day collection of 22 crores, indicating the film’s craze. Overall, it has earned 108.75 crore net at the Indian box office, thus making a smashing entry in the 100 crore club. Including GST, the gross collection stands at 128.32 crores.

Day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 22 crores

Day 2 – 26.25 crores

Day 3 – 36.25 crores

Day 4 – 24.25 crores

Total – 108.75 crores

Registers the biggest first Monday of Bollywood in 2025!

With 24.25 crores on day 4, Saiyaara registered Bollywood’s biggest first Monday in 2025. It surpassed Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava, which amassed 24.1 crores on its first Monday. It’s truly a historic run, and even today, on the first Tuesday, it is expected to surprise everyone.

Becomes Bollywood’s 7th highest-grossing film of the year!

Also, the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer has surpassed the lifetime collection of Jaat (90.34 crores) and Kesari Chapter 2 (94.48 crores), becoming the 7th highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025.

Take a look at the top 10 Bollywood grossers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava – 615.39 crores Housefull 5 – 198.41 crores Raid 2 – 179.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 164.74 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Sikandar – 129.95 crores Saiyaara – 108.75 crores Kesari 2 – 94.48 crores Jaat – 90.34 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.81 crores

