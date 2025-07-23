Aamir Khan‘s Sitaare Zameen Par turned out to be a pleasant success story at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film showed consistency and eventually emerged as a commercial winner. Recently, it completed a month in theatres and, as expected, the pace has also gone down. Still, on day 33, the film managed to surpass Tiger Shroff’s second highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Riding high on positive reviews from critics and favorable audience feedback, the Bollywood comedy drama enjoyed good support from family audiences. For weeks, it saw a trend of a decent hold on weekdays and healthy jumps on weekends. This made it comfortably cross the 150 crore mark and give Aamir a much-needed comeback.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the Indian box office in 33 days?

Currently, Sitaare Zameen Par is running in its fifth week, and on the fifth Tuesday, day 33, it earned just 27 lakh. Overall, it has earned 165.01 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 194.71 crores.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 – 88.46 crores

Week 2 – 46.45 crores

Week 3 – 18.63 crores

Week 4 – 8.64 crores

Weekend 5 – 2.34 crores

Day 32 – 22 lakh

Day 33 – 27 lakh

Total – 165.01 crores

Surpasses Tiger Shroff’s 2nd highest-grosser!

With 165.02 crores in the kitty, Sitaare Zameen Par has surpassed Tiger Shroff’s second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office, Baaghi 2 (165 crores). It is currently the 55th highest-grossing Hindi film and will end its run in the same position as the next target, Race 2 (169 crores), is out of reach.

More about the film

Sitaare Zameen Par was released on June 20. Directed by RS Prasanna, the film also stars Genelia D’Souza, Dolly Ahluwalia, and others in key roles. It was produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, and the reported budget of the film was 90 crores. It was distributed by PVR Inox Pictures.

