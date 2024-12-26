Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again this year had a massive box office clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and it was war zone for the two films since Diwali. Both of them went neck to neck for the initial days making the battle very interesting.

The film is now all set to arrive at your home theaters, and you can watch it on OTT during this festival season, celebrating the New Year and Christmas holidays with your family. Scroll down to find the entire guide on when and where to watch the Cop Universe biggie.

Where To Watch Singham Again On OTT

Singham Again is finally arriving on Amazon Prime Video. The film recently created a bit of confusion when it was removed from the catalog that mentioned Ajay Devgn’s upcoming films. But finally, the release date has been officially announced!

When To Watch The Cop Universe Biggie

Ajay Devgn’s Singham threequel will be arriving on December 27. This is an interesting move as it takes forward the clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will be arriving on Netflix on the same date!

Singham Again IMDb Rating

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film has been rated 5.4 on IMDb. Starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff, the official synopsis of the film mentions, “A new chase is coming – with reference to the epic Ramayana, Singham and his team face an ambiguous villain in order to save his wife.”

Box Office Collection

The film opened at the box office with 43.70 crore and it earned 274.61 crore in India and ended up being at the losing end due to its massive budget of 340 crore. It earned 324.03 crore worldwide. However, it turned the highest-grossing film of Ajay Devgn‘s career.

