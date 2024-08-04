Henry Cavill gained immense popularity after appearing as Superman in the old DC Universe. Fans were furious when the studio let him go after James Gunn and Peter Safran took over. Since then, some fans have urged Marvel to hire him, and Cavill once expressed his wish to play Captain Britain in the MCU if he gets the chance. He finally ended up in Marvel, where he shocked the audience by playing a Wolverine variant, aka Cavillrine. He might play a huge part in the MCU moving forward, which is why we say that.

Cavill in a superhero role is unparalleled as he also won hearts with his portrayal as Geralt of Rivea in Netflix’s The Witcher. The actor left the Netflix show, and Liam Hemsworth replaced him. Meanwhile, David Corenswet will be seen as Clark Kent, aka Superman, in the DCU. As the fans await the DC film, Henry surprises everyone with his unexpected MCU cameo. Scroll below for the deets.

Marvel recently announced that Avengers: Secret Wars will be released before Avengers: Doomsday. These movies will feature several characters and their variants, most probably across the multiverse. Amid that, it must be noted that Hugh Jackman’s Logan is in Earth-10005, which was the Fox Universe. In Deadpool & Wolverine, Mr. Paradox mentions the concept of an Anchor Being, and the universe withers away when an Anchor Being dies. Logan was the anchor for Earth-10005. Hence, it has been established that he is not from MCU’s Sacred Timeline, Earth-616. That also indicates that the MCU still has no Wolverine, and that’s where Henry Cavill comes in, who now has the potential of being cast as this universe’s Logan.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige went all the way to test the waters as he brought Henry Cavill to play one of the Logan variants in Deadpool & Wolverine. We believe there is no way Feige brought him without any intention of using him in the future. Ryan Reynolds’ Wade mentions it in the scene, meaning Marvel will treat him much better than the others down the street. Clearly, he is talking about DC. The reaction in the theatres was evident that they approved Cavillrine, and this might mean he can appear as Earth 616’s Wolverine and join the fight in Secret Wars beside Hugh Jackman’s variant.

The internet is abuzz with several theories and speculations about Henry Cavill’s future in the MCU after Deadpool & Wolverine. One of the fans wrote on X, “What if Henry Caville was the berserker rage version of wolverine in the wolverine versus Hulk? That would be awesome. See the transformation. Then Henry would get to finally battle doomsday proper… Just in the form of the Hulk.”

What if Henry Caville was the berserker rage version of wolverine in the wolverine versus Hulk? That would be awesome. See the transformation. Then Henry would get to finally battle doomsday proper… Just in the form of the Hulk. pic.twitter.com/76q7kac2IE — AskACapper (@AskACapper) August 3, 2024

Another said, “Henry Caville can easily be the next wolverine.”

One said, “Can I be honest? Hugh Jackman will always be Wolverine for me but Henry Cavill absolutely ATE his 5 seconds on the screen.”

A fan said, “I think Henry Cavill’s the earth 616 Wolverine. They put his cameo to check how the audience will react and now we know the response is unanimously positive for Cavillrine .”

I think Henry Cavill's the earth 616 Wolverine. They put his cameo to check how the audience will react and now we know the response is unanimously positive for Cavillrine 🥹 pic.twitter.com/rA14AoX003 — Geralt of North (@Itssan17) August 1, 2024

“I would love to see Henry Cavill’s Wolverine (Cavellrine) in the new Live-Action X-Men

in the MCU #DeadpoolAndWolverine,” wrote one fan.

“Henry Cavill casually being the only other person to also play Wolverine in live action in the last 24 years 😱😭… right?!? And Deadpool was correct… It does just feel so right,” said one user.

A user said, “No offense but Henry Cavill is ALSO The Wolverine aka The Cavillrine and he ATE this scene with perfection.”

Many fans agree that Henry Cavill looked perfect for Wolverine besides Hugh Jackman. Hugh is an emotion for many, as they saw him growing up, but there are multiple possibilities with the concept of the multiverse. Henry, too, can play Logan alongside Hugh, and most importantly, he can be the Wolverine in the main timeline. The attitude, the hairstyle, and that iconic arm load just make it look perfect, and since Robert Downey Jr will be appearing as a different character, why cannot two actors appear in the same role? After all, in the Multiverse, anything is possible. If the studio treated carefully, they could create wonders with Henry, and Marvel has always been lauded for their perfect casting choices, down from RDJ as Iron Man to the others.

Then there is always Captain Britain for him, and he is also suited to play that part. A few years back, Cavill told Hollywood Reporter, “I’m never going to say a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else because everyone’s doing such an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen the various rumors about Captain Britain and that would be loads of fun to do a cool, modernised version of that — like the way they modernised Captain America. There’s something fun about that, and I do love being British.”

Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars are expected to feature multiple Marvel characters, and one might get the chance to see Henry Cavill again as Wolverine. Meanwhile, Kevin Feige has reportedly said the mutant saga will begin after the Secret Wars, and the former Superman star might be one of the main characters.

What are your thoughts on Henry Cavill as Cavillrine?

Meanwhile, if you haven’t seen Deadpool & Wolverine, catch it in the theatres now. The movie was released on July 26.

